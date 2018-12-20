Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Rent (RCII) by 99.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 118 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2,000, down from 71,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 13.28% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 1,720 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 43.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 591,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.78M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 2.35M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 29.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK)

Among 19 analysts covering Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Michaels Companies Inc had 48 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, August 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 23 by Loop Capital. Stephens maintained the shares of MIK in report on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Thursday, January 25 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold MIK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 174.83 million shares or 10.08% less from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4.72M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.07% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 27,334 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management reported 22,114 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Goldentree Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.66% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 1.61 million shares. Shufro Rose Com Lc owns 350,742 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). South Dakota Inv Council owns 60,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest reported 9,300 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 27,312 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Principal Inc has 443,909 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 6, 2018 : KR, TTC, THO, MIK, SIG, PLCE, PDCO, MEI, DLTH, GCO, FGP – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 12/06: (TST) (MIK) (SHPG) Higher; (CNAT) (NPTN) (HOME) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape American Eagle’s (AEO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Michaels Slides Despite Strong Q3 Results – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Michaels (MIK) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 189,868 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $106.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 108,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,992 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 55,000 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 238,893 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 337,126 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,159 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 3,900 shares stake. Springowl Assocs Limited holds 70,000 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested in 102,000 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 204,613 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 451,774 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 12,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 197 shares. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 340,740 shares to 6.49 million shares, valued at $85.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK) by 5,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Among 14 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 38 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 18. Loop Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, October 19. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, June 7. Stephens maintained Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) rating on Thursday, February 22. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5 target. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Jefferies. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 27. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Q3 Earnings Likely to Improve Y/Y? – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bearish Options Activity in Rent-A-Center (RCII) Highlights ‘Increased Downside Potential’ Through Mid-March -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Isn’t Selling, But Softens Blow With Bullish Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2018.