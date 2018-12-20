D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) by 25.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 7,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, up from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 161,784 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 25.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 49,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 482,187 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.79 million, up from 432,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fresenius Medical Care for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 545,110 shares traded or 242.98% up from the average. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Fresenius Medical Care Renal Therapies Group, LLC- NaturaLyte® Liquid Acid Concentrate 2.0 mEq/L, Model # 08-2251-0 3.43; 24/05/2018 – TUBING SALE DISCUSSED AS CONDITION FOR FTC FRESENIUS OK: CTFN; 25/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America Launches Corporate Charitable Foundation; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care Reduces 2018 Revenue Growth Target at Constant Currency; 02/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SAYS PROBE TIED TO $4.3 BILLION DEAL UNCOVERED FRAUD; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Asks Delaware Court to Require Fresenius Kabi to Fulfill Its Obligations under Merger Agreement; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS PROBLEMS WITH AKORN WILL NOT BE SOLVED WITHIN MONTHS, BUT WILL TAKE YEARS TO RESOLVE; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 21/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BILLION; 21/04/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE SELLS SOUND

Since July 27, 2018, it had 14 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.88 million activity. 500 shares valued at $25,782 were bought by HOLMES CRAIG E on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $32,858 was made by Hickox Michelle S on Friday, September 14. The insider Brooks Daniel W bought 1,000 shares worth $49,529. $547,898 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares were bought by Cifu Douglas A. $200,503 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Hobart Brian E. Fair William E also bought $59,873 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold IBTX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 6.57% more from 17.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American, New York-based fund reported 14,024 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp owns 183,801 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sei Co stated it has 440 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). D L Carlson Investment invested in 0.74% or 39,665 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 44,857 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital owns 198,915 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 686 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp reported 0.21% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Polaris Greystone Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,275 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 12,782 shares in its portfolio.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $354.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Core Value (IUSV) by 16,677 shares to 17,864 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 20,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,845 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 11 analysts covering Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $11.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 283,925 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 73,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Among 12 analysts covering Fresenius Medical (NYSE:FMS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.