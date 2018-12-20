Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 50.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 17,872 shares with $1.28M value, up from 11,872 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $127.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 33.48M shares traded or 75.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA

PETRO RIVER OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTRC) had a decrease of 64.51% in short interest. PTRC’s SI was 13,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 64.51% from 38,600 shares previously. With 41,000 avg volume, 0 days are for PETRO RIVER OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTRC)’s short sellers to cover PTRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 25.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $0.45. About 16,604 shares traded. Petro River Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTRC) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Petro River Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTRC) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Petro River Oil – Building A Conventional Oil Company In An Era Of Shale – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2016. Smallcapnetwork.com‘s article titled: “Stocks Looking for the Next Big Africa Oil Gusher in Namibia (HRTPY, MUR, TUWOY, OIGLF & HECC) : Small Stock Gems – SmallCap Network” and published on October 02, 2014 is yet another important article.

Petro River Oil Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces conventional gas and oil assets. The company has market cap of $7.91 million. It primarily holds interests in projects located in Oklahoma and California in the United States; and Northern Ireland, Denmark, and the United Kingdom in Western Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in New York, New York.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 15,784 shares to 389,331 valued at $33.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 245,508 shares and now owns 389,171 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Citizens Natl Bank & holds 0.69% or 85,968 shares. Staley Cap Advisers invested in 105,405 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited invested in 106,405 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management reported 11.34M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Emerald Advisers Pa reported 0.02% stake. Mariner Limited invested in 0.11% or 58,060 shares. Personal Advsr reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Conning holds 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 64,320 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Management Limited has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 9,449 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hills Bancorp And invested in 0.66% or 34,376 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Co has invested 3.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 69,066 shares stake. Palladium Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Interstate National Bank has 2.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. AKRAM RAJA had sold 500 shares worth $34,605.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.