Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 87.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 207,210 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)'s stock declined 40.08%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 443,054 shares with $5.36M value, up from 235,844 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $287.25M valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 442,287 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has risen 56.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.42% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) stake by 3.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 1,788 shares as Cintas Corp Com (CTAS)'s stock declined 20.01%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 49,632 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 47,844 last quarter. Cintas Corp Com now has $17.22B valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $158.41. About 654,139 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CTAS is Still Oversold – Nasdaq" on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on December 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards? – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Cintas Q2 19 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET – Nasdaq" published on December 20, 2018

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC) stake by 73,503 shares to 57,598 valued at $5.31 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) stake by 3,239 shares and now owns 3,574 shares. Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cintas had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $158 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 11,376 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,994 shares. Reik Limited Liability Company holds 58,688 shares. Transamerica Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 837 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 0% or 42 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 142,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa reported 9,800 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 19,676 shares. Avalon Advisors stated it has 0.34% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 238 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 263,167 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 473,640 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 7,002 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 2.44 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold NDLS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 28.41 million shares or 20.45% more from 23.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 255,426 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 1,825 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Castleark Management Limited Com invested 0.28% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Mill Road Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 59.92% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 6.66 million shares. D E Shaw Co Inc invested in 0% or 44,208 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 17,470 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 970 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 10,527 were reported by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Northern holds 0% or 232,448 shares. Friess Assoc Limited owns 411,439 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Noodles had 10 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) rating on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $12 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by PiperJaffray. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of NDLS in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "After-Hours Movers 11/28: (LZB) (VEEV) (BOX) Higher; (PIXY) (TLYS) (NDLS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga" published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noodles, SL Green Realty, Kimberly-Clark, Cinemark, Polaris Industries, and Monolithic Power â€" What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire" on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" published on December 03, 2018

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $120.98 million activity. 9,652 shares were sold by Hartnett Robert M., worth $111,095. Mill Road Capital II – L.P. sold $16.54 million worth of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Wednesday, November 28. PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD had sold 1.86M shares worth $16.54M on Wednesday, November 28. $51,780 worth of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was sold by Heidman Melissa. 43,096 shares valued at $496,466 were sold by Boennighausen David James on Monday, August 27. Catterton-Noodles – LLC also sold $5.27 million worth of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares. Lockhart Kathryn Rae sold $12,350 worth of stock or 950 shares.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 48,377 shares to 32,641 valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kmg Chemicals Inc (NYSE:KMG) stake by 25,399 shares and now owns 25,513 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was reduced too.