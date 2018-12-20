Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 1.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,471 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 91,161 shares with $34.11M value, down from 92,632 last quarter. Netflix now has $111.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $255.6. About 10.80M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) stake by 40.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 15,040 shares as Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 22,175 shares with $1.43M value, down from 37,215 last quarter. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.23. About 214,423 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 11.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 1,788 shares to 49,632 valued at $9.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co Com stake by 5,884 shares and now owns 205,371 shares. Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Among 23 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Netflix had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $440 target in Thursday, September 6 report. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 13. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 16. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 266.25 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Cap Advsr Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 3,690 shares. Crestwood Management LP accumulated 23,328 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 851 shares. Hitchwood Cap Lp has invested 1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,571 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 74,701 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Usa Fin Portformulas accumulated 25,275 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fort Washington Oh has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Axel Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advisory Ntwk, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,364 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,293 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 42,950 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited holds 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,594 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $227,735. HASTINGS REED had sold 105,868 shares worth $34.80 million. On Monday, October 22 WELLS DAVID B sold $332,670 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,000 shares. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. $4.20M worth of stock was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 111,391 shares valued at $40.10M was made by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. 38,976 shares valued at $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 51.69% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.89 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $117.04 million for 10.97 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.46 million activity. Gooley Thomas had sold 29,876 shares worth $1.81M. 4,517 shares valued at $274,137 were sold by RIEPE JAMES S on Wednesday, December 12. $378,000 worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was sold by Oroschakoff Michelle. On Friday, September 28 Larsen Sallie R. sold $16,100 worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 250 shares. $1.58M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was sold by White George Burton.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LPLA shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.98 million shares or 3.69% less from 79.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 6,900 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 18,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 32 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 20,700 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 259,544 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 1,456 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 505,100 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wealthtrust holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 267 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.43% or 121,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Among 5 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. Goldman Sachs initiated it with “Buy” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup.