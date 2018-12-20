First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 189.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 9,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.63M, up from 5,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 3.61 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 76.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 100,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,115 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55 million, up from 131,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 372,444 shares traded or 82.03% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has declined 12.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.68% the S&P500.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Atlantic Securities. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. M Partners upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $83 target in Thursday, September 17 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 16 by Wedbush. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 18. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 25 by Wolfe Research.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 19,733 shares to 2,404 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,481 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Private owns 6,442 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Beck Cap Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 57,010 were reported by L And S Advisors Inc. 70,016 are held by Addenda Capital Inc. Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Diamond Hill Cap reported 3.46 million shares. Coastline Tru holds 14,395 shares. Curbstone Finance Management has invested 0.93% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Buckingham Inc has invested 1.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ww Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 45,646 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lourd Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2,882 shares. Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd reported 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Ssi Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zebra has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $94,188 activity. The insider CONN JAMES P sold 5,000 shares worth $104,008.

