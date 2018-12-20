Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) stake by 18.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 3,500 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s stock declined 27.61%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 22,575 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 19,075 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. now has $6.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 1.15 million shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has risen 18.36% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) had an increase of 78.56% in short interest. PRNB’s SI was 183,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 78.56% from 102,600 shares previously. With 68,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s short sellers to cover PRNB’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.44% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 75,916 shares traded. Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $12.47 million activity. The insider POPS RICHARD F sold $376,790. On Thursday, November 8 Bozigian Haig P. sold $3.99 million worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 36,295 shares. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. had sold 23,000 shares worth $2.42 million on Wednesday, June 20. $990,096 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. $106,020 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by ABERNETHY MATT. On Friday, November 2 the insider LYONS GARY A sold $1.72M.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 20 with “Buy”.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased The Tocqueville International stake by 237,946 shares to 3.53 million valued at $58.00M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) stake by 10,372 shares and now owns 146,273 shares. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NBIX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 86.00 million shares or 5.83% less from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 3 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 65,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 137,160 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 164,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 84,001 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.95% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 180,397 are held by Northcoast Asset Lc. 50,273 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Us Savings Bank De holds 798 shares. 16,600 are held by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Ajo Lp owns 40,377 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 31,394 were reported by Navellier And Associates. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.23% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Street has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $585.07 million. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited.