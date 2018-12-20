NANOSENSORS INC (OTCMKTS:NNSR) had a decrease of 57.84% in short interest. NNSR’s SI was 4,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 57.84% from 10,200 shares previously. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.01. About shares traded. NanoSensors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNSR) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd acquired 9,728 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd holds 22,042 shares with $3.69M value, up from 12,314 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $83.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 3.36M shares traded or 57.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. SCHUPP RUDY E also sold $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, October 1. ROBO JAMES L also sold $3.25 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, December 6. 19,731 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $3.55M were sold by Sieving Charles E. $6.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $2.92 million was sold by Silagy Eric E. $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by CUTLER PAUL I. 8,035 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Limited Liability Com holds 18,128 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 191,337 shares. Park Oh invested in 0.39% or 42,241 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 6,172 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.94% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Montgomery Mngmt holds 14,410 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hudock Gru Lc accumulated 553 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,710 shares. Ent Financial stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 1,947 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.46 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lehman Fincl owns 288,283 shares for 22.66% of their portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 45,686 shares to 6,121 valued at $380,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,215 shares and now owns 8,733 shares. Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was reduced too.

NanoSensors, Inc. offers information technology networking and managed services. The company has market cap of $4.40 million.