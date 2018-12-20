Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 15.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.32M, up from 119,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 625 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc. (OIS) by 2.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 13,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,019 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.48M, down from 449,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Oil States International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 992,359 shares traded or 65.63% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 17.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fagan Assocs, New York-based fund reported 28,848 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 2,400 shares. Aqr Limited Liability holds 2.95 million shares. Beaumont Partners Limited owns 15,531 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,325 shares. Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited Liability Corporation has 173,483 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 8,045 were reported by Boltwood. Fiduciary reported 29,900 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.06% or 4,893 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 2,329 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 813,167 shares stake. Highlander Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,500 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,255 shares to 29,543 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,984 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 16. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Friday, July 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 31. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 9.

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $81,039 activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Oil States (NYSE:OIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Oil States had 83 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 18 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4400 target in Friday, May 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 30 by Guggenheim. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rating on Friday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, October 30. Cowen & Co maintained Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rating on Friday, July 7. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $3000 target. The stock of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 30. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold OIS shares while 64 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 64.26 million shares or 3.31% less from 66.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 235,351 are held by Natl Bank Of America De. New York-based Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 7,404 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Amer Grp Inc reported 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 9,265 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 100,291 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,135 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt invested in 1.24% or 412,815 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 38,182 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Us Commercial Bank De reported 7,416 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 100,000 shares.