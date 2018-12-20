Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp. (SP) by 18.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 10,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,351 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, down from 58,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 27,853 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 26.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.58% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 11,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.62M, up from 427,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 2.30M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

Among 4 analysts covering SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SP Plus had 4 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 9 report. Sidoti maintained SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 4. The company was maintained on Monday, March 5 by Barrington.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 44,734 shares to 247,303 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp. by 30,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 44,734 shares to 247,303 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp. by 30,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. SP’s profit will be $10.50 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. 6,409 shares valued at $475,774 were sold by Pelch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 14. The insider Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 9,070 shares worth $616,760. $3.51 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J on Tuesday, August 14.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $54.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 36,120 shares to 144,085 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 38,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,869 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group I.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Playing A Hot Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Emerson Electric Now And Cash In Later – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings.