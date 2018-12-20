Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 28,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.14M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 13.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234,000, down from 538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $48.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1446.54. About 6.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 20. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy” rating in Friday, August 28 report. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 26. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, December 12 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, January 12.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Ho (NYSE:CF) by 259,483 shares to 961,154 shares, valued at $52.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,156 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Bank of America Stock Is a Strong Play for Contrarians Today – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SPY, IWM, AMZN, BA – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Private Bank expands operations in Benelux, Nordic region – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,054 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15. 2,028 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.87M. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of stock or 3,200 shares. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million was made by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. On Friday, November 2 the insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. 181 shares valued at $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 65.99 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $380.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,635 shares to 52,777 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 163,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,000 shares. Granite Point Cap Mngmt LP holds 2,500 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hrt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 11,788 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 9,700 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 130 shares. Trb Advsrs Lp reported 23,500 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,859 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs holds 51,789 shares. Madison Invest reported 201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coe Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,832 shares. Mark Asset Mgmt Corp invested 8.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thiel Macro Ltd Company reported 1,500 shares. Avenir Corp accumulated 13,663 shares or 3.01% of the stock.