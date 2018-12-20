America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.40M, down from 125,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.42. About 332,922 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 959.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 4,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,213 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 108,693 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6,217 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $175,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $8,930 activity. Shares for $8,222 were sold by Daniels Kevin on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 25 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Core Laboratories had 70 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Guggenheim. As per Tuesday, March 13, the company rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray. JP Morgan maintained the shares of CLB in report on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by ABN Amro on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Monday, October 26. The firm earned “Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Thursday, January 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CLB in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd stated it has 31,016 shares. First Mercantile Tru Comm invested 0.12% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.09% or 9,311 shares. Jane Street Group Limited has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Personal Cap Advisors Corp owns 3,234 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 8,363 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc invested in 58,249 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 20,721 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 19,844 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 24,219 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1,910 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Int Ca holds 1,345 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. The insider Albinson Brock sold 3,345 shares worth $482,851. Sackman Stuart also sold $172,886 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, August 31. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 101,620 shares worth $14.98M. Bonarti Michael A had sold 2,334 shares worth $337,896 on Friday, August 31. $137,507 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Friday, August 31. 9,100 shares were sold by Eberhard Michael C, worth $1.37M.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52M for 27.63 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

