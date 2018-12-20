Among 4 analysts covering H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. H.B. Fuller had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, September 28. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Friday, September 28 report. See H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) latest ratings:

Towerview Llc increased Lands End Inc New (LE) stake by 21.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Towerview Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Lands End Inc New (LE)’s stock declined 23.11%. The Towerview Llc holds 280,000 shares with $4.91M value, up from 230,000 last quarter. Lands End Inc New now has $441.30M valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 365,562 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 3.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 29/03/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Apr 3; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Rev $510.6M; 12/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s Unfashionable Comeback: Bringing Back Elastic Waistbands; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon

More notable recent Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/06/2018: KR,LE,THO – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/20/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LE, NVDA, LSI – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lands’ End Announces Date Change for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “French court rules SocGen justified in firing rogue trader Kerviel – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

The stock increased 1.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 725,187 shares traded or 69.76% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 23.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HB Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FUL – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: H.B. Fuller Company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams downgraded at Citi as coatings companies face challenges – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HB Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FUL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “H.B. Fuller down 6% post Q3 earnings miss; lowers FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, makes, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Americas Adhesives; Europe, India, Middle East and Africa ; Asia Pacific; Construction Products; and Engineering Adhesives. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent products; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold H.B. Fuller Company shares while 73 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 49.44 million shares or 4.45% less from 51.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 34,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 20,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandfield And Dodd reported 12,094 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc holds 2.20M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 2.13% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,874 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc accumulated 108,716 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Citigroup has 11,293 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 187,652 shares. The New York-based P2 Cap Partners Ltd Llc has invested 3.39% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 17,119 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).