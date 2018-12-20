Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A (NYSE:OSG) had a decrease of 43.93% in short interest. OSG’s SI was 260,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 43.93% from 464,800 shares previously. With 701,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A (NYSE:OSG)’s short sellers to cover OSG’s short positions. The SI to Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Class A’s float is 0.4%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.0222 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7522. About 39,833 shares traded. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) has declined 19.22% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OSG News: 23/04/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q Net $53.6M; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen & Co LLC Exits Position in Overseas Shipholding; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q Cont Ops EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 1Q Rev $101.0M; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Group 4Q EPS 61c; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding Group 4Q Net $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 1Q EPS 4c; 09/03/2018 Overseas Shipholding Group 4Q Rev $92.8M; 09/03/2018 – Overseas Shipholding 4Q Rev $92.8M

Towle & Co increased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 2.07% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Towle & Co acquired 33,920 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock declined 23.47%. The Towle & Co holds 1.68M shares with $32.46 million value, up from 1.64M last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 116,116 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 29.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.74, REV VIEW $3.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 74.70 million shares or 3.56% less from 77.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 254,506 shares. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 32,600 shares. Aperio Group Inc owns 37,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Incorporated reported 298,812 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 54,636 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 222,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment stated it has 0.01% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Inc reported 40,688 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp reported 0.21% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 75,103 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 11,049 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 533,291 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 5,874 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Since December 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. $483,494 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was sold by Heffron Timothy J.. $590,985 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was sold by Plomin Joseph A. on Saturday, December 1. Another trade for 242,358 shares valued at $3.89M was sold by Craig Jeffrey A. Shares for $43,315 were sold by Bialy Paul. $302,357 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was sold by Villavarayan Chris on Saturday, December 1. 58,035 shares were sold by Nowlan Kevin, worth $934,021.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritor had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, November 19 report.

Towle & Co decreased Adient Plc stake by 10,114 shares to 1.02 million valued at $40.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Supervalu Inc stake by 749,500 shares and now owns 1.95 million shares. Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) was reduced too.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. The company has market cap of $148.21 million. At December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities.