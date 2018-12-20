Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies I (TRV) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 13,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.16M, down from 423,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.25. About 1.09M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and lmmersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81M, up from 16,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $164.26. About 3.69M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.15M for 10.19 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $22.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:POST) by 3,366 shares to 17,750 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Hospitality Rei by 202,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, January 26. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 17. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Hold”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, October 20 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12600 target in Monday, June 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, April 24. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Wells Fargo.

More important recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Target, The Gap, Alliance Data, Foot Locker, The Travelers Companies, and Hecla Mining â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire”, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Now – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6,635 shares to 4,725 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loweâ€™s bounces 3% despite Stifel downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Good Wasn’t Good Enough for Walmart or Home Depot – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, August 19. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 13 by Jefferies. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 17. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity. Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million worth of stock. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. $42,405 worth of stock was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. $3.81 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Menear Craig A had sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17M. $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Kadre Manuel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 1.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pnc Financial Group reported 4.74M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Com reported 11,520 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 2.03 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Green Square Lc invested in 0.88% or 30,276 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Co has 3,715 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management accumulated 0.42% or 9,274 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested 2.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). U S Invsts holds 1.07% or 10,704 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 103,943 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx owns 46,333 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. 21,798 are held by Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corp.