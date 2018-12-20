Trexquant Investment LP Has Lifted Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holding; Triad Hospitals (TRI) Sentiment Is 1.01

Trexquant Investment Lp increased Eastman Chem Co (EMN) stake by 502.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp acquired 17,672 shares as Eastman Chem Co (EMN)’s stock declined 24.97%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 21,186 shares with $2.03M value, up from 3,514 last quarter. Eastman Chem Co now has $9.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 700,164 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Triad Hospitals Inc (TRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.31, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 108 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 107 sold and decreased positions in Triad Hospitals Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 163.50 million shares, up from 157.20 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Triad Hospitals Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 84 Increased: 61 New Position: 47.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 286,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 25,565 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 105,565 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 553 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 4,292 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Riverhead Cap Ltd has invested 0.49% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 835,362 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 16,700 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Monday, October 29. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 29. SunTrust maintained the shares of EMN in report on Monday, October 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) rating on Monday, October 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $86 target.

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. Costa Mark J sold $2.00 million worth of stock. RAISBECK DAVID W bought $988,335 worth of stock. Another trade for 3,523 shares valued at $364,912 was made by BOLDEA LUCIAN on Tuesday, July 31.

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 75,183 shares to 15,765 valued at $207,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) stake by 81,107 shares and now owns 43,819 shares. Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) was reduced too.

Analysts await Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 90.91% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.66 per share. TRI’s profit will be $30.52 million for 203.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Thomson Reuters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Thomson Reuters Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thomson Reuters announces share consolidation for $2.3B return of capital – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.2515 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Thomson Reuters calls DFW â€˜strategicâ€™ for future after unveiling job cuts, office closures – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Thomson Reuters unveils plan to close offices, cut workforce – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 10.91% of its portfolio in Thomson Reuters Corporation for 89,982 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 10.51 million shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nexus Investment Management Inc. has 2.97% invested in the company for 455,225 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Management Inc. has invested 2.01% in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4.58 million shares.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It has a 27.94 P/E ratio. The firm sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis.