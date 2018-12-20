Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Tri (TY) by 44.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 33,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, down from 74,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Tri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 67,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has declined 3.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 2454.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $324,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.78 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 3.04% less from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Steers Inc holds 0% or 41,204 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 15,887 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 504 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 197,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,662 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il. Shaker Ser Limited Liability has 4.58% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). The California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 10,121 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 6,054 shares. 1607 Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 283,070 shares. 1,496 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Dubuque Bankshares & reported 235,868 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 3 shares. M&R Management Inc holds 717 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) by 43,645 shares to 477,854 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.22M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,020 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Leisure Capital Mgmt reported 0.56% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% stake. First National Tru reported 13,347 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 28,947 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 68,871 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.19% or 289,974 shares. Hs Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 779,450 shares. Horan Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.61% or 17,711 shares. 16,112 were accumulated by Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 458,500 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 110,051 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 5,156 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.18% or 62,416 shares in its portfolio.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 10,465 shares to 131,409 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Thursday, April 21. Seaport Global downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, October 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, August 17 to “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 17 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Friday, August 28.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. Larsen Michael M also sold $7.81M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Tuesday, December 11.