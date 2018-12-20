Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 41.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 375,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 526,390 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.61M, down from 901,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 201,966 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 23.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 49,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 671,126 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $183.92M, down from 720,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $254.6. About 470,457 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold CAMP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.81 million shares or 6.70% more from 26.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 9,100 shares. Bbva Compass Bank accumulated 0.03% or 22,203 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) or 126,742 shares. Ftb Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Nomura Hldg stated it has 0.05% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research owns 29,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 112,704 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) or 8,413 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 8,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Management owns 0.68% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 183,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 27,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 526,390 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $905.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,500 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del Com (NYSE:HRS) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Among 15 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive.

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.60M for 28.80 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303,956 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $540.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 228,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).