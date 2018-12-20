Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC) stake by 50.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 479,855 shares as Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (SRC)’s stock declined 8.88%. The Tricadia Capital Management Llc holds 474,188 shares with $3.82M value, down from 954,043 last quarter. Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New now has $3.11 billion valuation. It closed at $36.3 lastly. It is down 1.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q Rev $165.3M; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY SEES FY AFFO/SHR 66C TO 68C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – MOST RECENTLY, HUGHES WAS CFO AT FELCOR LODGING TRUST; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL 1Q AFFO/SHR 22C EX-CASH SEVERANCE CHARGE

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 1,448 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 36,294 shares with $8.19 million value, down from 37,742 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $764.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $161.13. About 12.41 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Hsieh Jackson sold $1.69 million worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Wednesday, November 14. Hughes Michael C. also bought $99,995 worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Friday, November 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SRC in report on Thursday, November 15 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.58 million for 53.38 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Spirit Realty A ‘Swan-A-Bee?’ – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend for Common Stock and Authorization of $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Tiffany, Express Inc. Tumble into Thursdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XPO, LLNW and TLRD among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Spirit Realty Q3: Reaffirms year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rfg Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Axa has invested 0.03% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 449,094 shares. Stifel Finance reported 33,961 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 116,895 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 120,316 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 3.01M shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 1.36 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eii Capital Mgmt Inc holds 110,405 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Ajo Limited Partnership has 1.88M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Pension Lc has invested 0.08% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 242,696 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – It’s Not About ‘Value For Money’ Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Patriot Wealth Management reported 120,020 shares stake. Vestor Cap Lc has invested 3.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 50,900 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 1.65M shares or 4.41% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 107,160 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui has 16.85 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 100,761 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability stated it has 19,082 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 8,181 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 7.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Ltd reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS. $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.