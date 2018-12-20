Monetary Management Group Inc increased Altria Group Inc. (MO) stake by 174.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc acquired 15,675 shares as Altria Group Inc. (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 24,651 shares with $1.49M value, up from 8,976 last quarter. Altria Group Inc. now has $93.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 14.15 million shares traded or 56.95% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) stake by 4.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc acquired 20,414 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 430,879 shares with $9.25M value, up from 410,465 last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C now has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 158,635 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 0.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,100 shares to 65,396 valued at $14.76M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 25,100 shares and now owns 4,200 shares. Dow Dupont Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc invested in 2.82M shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 5,212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 10,767 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,867 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 262,443 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 720,444 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Management Company holds 0.19% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 35,863 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 17,747 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa accumulated 0.28% or 55,064 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 53,168 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,858 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.48% or 35,611 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, October 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 24 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 DEVITRE DINYAR S sold $184,966 worth of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 3,165 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $742,451 activity. Shares for $57,175 were bought by OSBORNE RICHARD J. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $122,700 was sold by McMahon Daniel K.. $100,214 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was bought by Blalock Rebecca on Friday, November 16. $183,840 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was sold by Rose Nathaniel.

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) stake by 1,663 shares to 131,706 valued at $27.43 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 10,317 shares and now owns 314,887 shares. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, November 30 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold HASI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 2.46% more from 33.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 61,469 shares or 0% of the stock. 136,000 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt New York. Focused Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 413 shares. Opus Limited Com reported 0.34% stake. Blair William Company Il holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Investec Asset holds 0.02% or 277,916 shares. California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.23% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 5.70 million are owned by Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Citadel Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Morgan Stanley owns 553,239 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 132,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).