Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 0.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,000 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.52 million shares with $161.70M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. American Express Co now has $84.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 6.20M shares traded or 64.34% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings

Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 240 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 243 sold and decreased their stakes in Conagra Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 327.55 million shares, up from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Conagra Foods Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 55 Reduced: 188 Increased: 171 New Position: 69.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $14.13 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 13.97 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.97 million activity.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 9.62 million shares traded or 31.45% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. for 117,243 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 5.16 million shares or 5.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sasco Capital Inc Ct has 4.18% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 3.33% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 246,398 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Company Dc invested in 0.02% or 1,950 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,546 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.16% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,977 shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 25,133 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 741,636 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rench Wealth invested in 27,076 shares. Middleton Inc Ma holds 0.11% or 6,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 16,555 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc reported 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 7,948 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 37,599 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bowen Hanes holds 1.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 323,342 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 13.79 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased Cl A stake by 1,910 shares to 20,955 valued at $25.29M in 2018Q3. It also upped Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 19. DZ Bank upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Friday, July 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 29 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, October 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 19.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. GORDON MARC D also sold $2.80M worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, September 12. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $897,552 was made by CAMPBELL JEFFREY C on Wednesday, August 1. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30M worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Significant Amex Downgrade Points to Macro Headwinds Ahead After Strong Outperformance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “American Express Company: American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.