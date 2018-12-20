Tt International increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 50.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 300,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.00 million, up from 591,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 784,444 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 1.02 million shares traded or 29.77% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Is Sina (SINA) Down 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" on September 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "SINA Corp. Starts 2018 Strong (and Falls Anyway) – Nasdaq" published on May 09, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Best Stocks for 2019: Weibo Is a Top Rebound Play in China – Investorplace.com" on December 17, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "SEI Archway's Growth Continues in Family Office Business, Expands Office Space – PR Newswire" on June 27, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "SEI Study Reexamines the Changing Fee Model Through the Eyes of Advisors and Investors – PR Newswire" published on July 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "SEI Investments Rewards Investors with Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq" on May 31, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $26.85 million activity.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.