Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp (PAGP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 150,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.70 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 1.14 million shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 3.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS GP 1Q REV. $8.40B; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 57.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 264,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.68 million, up from 462,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 1.78 million shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – 14% INCREASE IN ESTABLISHED BUSINESS EBITDA TO £1.8 BLN; 10% INCREASE IN EBITDA TO £1.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING QUARTERLY SEGMENT OIBDA INCREASED 16% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER TO $1.68 BLN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 21/03/2018 – FOX 29: BREAKING: Fox News is reporting that the Austin serial bombing suspect is dead after a confrontation with police; 10/04/2018 – Fox Networks Group Says It Is Cooperating Fully With European Commission Inspection — Fox Representative; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC- STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING REVISED REMEDIES TO SAFEGUARD INDEPENDENCE OF SKY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/03/2018 – New Dædalus Issue on “Unfolding Futures: Indigenous Ways of Knowing for the Twenty-First Century”; 27/04/2018 – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Page Six: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. is moving on from Vanessa with Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $324.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,219 shares to 242,587 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

