PACT GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:PTTCF) had an increase of 9.07% in short interest. PTTCF’s SI was 307,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.07% from 282,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) stake by 846.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 85,500 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG)’s stock declined 10.24%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 95,600 shares with $12.92M value, up from 10,100 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) now has $14.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 3.31M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,526 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wright Investors Ser Inc has invested 0.22% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 111,830 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inc owns 18,636 shares. Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 139,730 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.31% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 100,382 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,046 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs LP has 125,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 3,146 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 365,595 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 41,069 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com accumulated 3,756 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp owns 74,828 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 15 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Williams Capital Group to “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 15 to “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, November 25 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. On Tuesday, September 4 Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold $16,885 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 140 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Molnar Paul, worth $638,183. 5,000 shares were sold by Hollis Michael L., worth $644,250 on Monday, July 16. $133,438 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were sold by Pantermuehl Russell.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company has market cap of $856.88 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Pact Australia and Pact International. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for clients in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.