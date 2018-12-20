Naples Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc bought 5,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 75,720 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.30M, up from 70,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 11.65M shares traded or 8.60% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 56.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 22,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 17,154 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 6.79% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 798,225 shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $376.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,875 shares to 11,867 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,378 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares 3 Yr Tips Etf (TDTT).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, January 27 report. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 26 report. On Thursday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, September 8. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by Atlantic Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 17. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $3.18M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 3,227 shares valued at $269,526 was sold by Magesvaran Suranjan. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $347,237 worth of stock. The insider Majoras Deborah P sold 5,402 shares worth $451,186. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $941,206 worth of stock. Taylor David S sold $5.79M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Merchants invested in 0.89% or 65,144 shares. Advsr Asset reported 306,338 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7.80M are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 1,335 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fenimore Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,782 shares. Notis holds 2.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 58,341 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 6.52 million shares stake. Bp Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 318,000 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,270 shares. Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadence Cap Ltd Llc invested in 162,114 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Royal Gold Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dundee Securities given on Wednesday, July 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 10 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) rating on Monday, August 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities on Friday, November 2 to “Hold”. Raymond James upgraded the shares of RGLD in report on Thursday, March 15 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, January 19 by National Bank Canada. The company was initiated on Friday, September 18 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RGLD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.55 million shares or 0.49% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Kopernik Glob Investors reported 0.45% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,400 shares. Gfs Llc owns 3,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,962 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 170 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,802 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited reported 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 1,000 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Van Eck Corp has invested 1.5% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 481,658 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 350 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,696 shares. Cwm Lc has 608 shares.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $22.27M for 60.27 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $207.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8,425 shares to 19,825 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 3 sales for $2.52 million activity. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider JENSEN TONY A sold $1.90M. 500 shares were bought by Veenman Sybil E, worth $39,055. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $154,500 was made by Sokalsky Jamie C on Wednesday, August 15.

