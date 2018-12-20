U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 11.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 25,809 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 18.19%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 192,974 shares with $12.05 million value, down from 218,783 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $26.58B valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.17M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 15/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Employees Celebrate ‘ProfitSharing Day’; Receive $543 Million In 2017 ProfitSharing; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 17/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia with blown engine; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion

Among 3 analysts covering Inchcape (LON:INCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inchcape had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 25 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 9 by HSBC. See Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 915.00 New Target: GBX 823.00 Reiteration

31/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 Upgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Downgrade

09/07/2018 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 920.00 New Target: GBX 915.00 Reiteration

The stock decreased 0.37% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 537.5. About 1.28 million shares traded. Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company has market cap of 2.23 billion GBP. The firm sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.04% or 153,231 shares. Maverick accumulated 0.54% or 698,830 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 251,415 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management reported 21,322 shares stake. Miller Howard Invests has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 5,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 84,337 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communication Limited has 0.76% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 12,900 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ims Cap has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 787 shares. Fernwood Mgmt Lc has 7,180 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider MONTFORD JOHN T sold $50,241. $363,405 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was sold by Watterson Andrew M.

Among 12 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 14 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna initiated the shares of LUV in report on Wednesday, November 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by JP Morgan. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, October 26. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $66 target in Thursday, September 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, September 7.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.04 million for 11.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.