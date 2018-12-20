Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.04M, down from 10,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $20.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1474.79. About 7.81M shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 28.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 37,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,781 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47 million, up from 129,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 1.79M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 17.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 87,857 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $62.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Switch Inc by 654,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $549.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 14,300 shares to 227,368 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 67.28 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.