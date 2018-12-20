Unfed Coin (UNF) dropped $-7.5641E-05 in 24 hours

It was bad day for Unfed Coin (UNF), as it declined by $-7.5641E-05 or -25.00%, touching $0.000226923. International Crypto Experts believe that Unfed Coin (UNF) is looking for the $0.0002496153 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.000373260811295513. The highest price was $0.000302564 and lowest of $0.000226923 for December 19-20. The open was $0.000302564. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Unfed Coin (UNF) tokens went down -14.85% from $0.0002665 for coin. For 100 days UNF is down -39.92% from $0.0003777. It traded at $0.0005404 200 days ago. It has 67.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 06/03/2016. The Crypto UNF has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Unfed Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, it uses the Scrypt algorithm. The main target of the project is to attract more users and to become a common tool for easy, secure and fast payments over the web, aspiring to create a stable and global peer-to-peer network of users that use Unfed as a solid payment gateway with very low-cost transactions.