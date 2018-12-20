Courage Capital Management Llc decreased Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) stake by 38.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 92,950 shares as Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)’s stock declined 69.64%. The Courage Capital Management Llc holds 150,050 shares with $870,000 value, down from 243,000 last quarter. Conatus Pharmaceuticals now has $37.22M valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 594,731 shares traded. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 62.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 07/03/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 07/03/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR Clinical Trial; 05/04/2018 – Conatus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at EASL Annual Meeting

Analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.09 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 79.07% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. UFI’s profit would be $1.65M giving it 63.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Unifi, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 64,008 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL

Since August 27, 2018, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.40 million activity. $748,124 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Friday, November 9. $127,160 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was bought by Bishop Robert J. CHARRON PAUL R had bought 1,000 shares worth $24,470 on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $13,330 were bought by Ackerman Jeffrey C on Thursday, November 8. LANGONE KENNETH G had bought 3,554 shares worth $89,596 on Wednesday, October 31.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $422.25 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.37 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.56 in 2018Q2.