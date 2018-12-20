Evanson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 126.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc bought 14,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 26,118 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19M, up from 11,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 10.47 million shares traded or 49.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 11.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 24,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05M, up from 211,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $495.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 4,200 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $354,165 activity. $235,800 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) was bought by SPINNER STEVEN. Griffin Sean bought $231,059 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 27 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. United Natural Foods had 104 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 14 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital downgraded United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) on Tuesday, December 8 to “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 17 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, December 8. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Saturday, August 22. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, September 14. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research with “Buy” on Thursday, January 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 108,007 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital stated it has 61,321 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 107,230 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 15,044 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 766 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 400 shares. Prudential holds 34,511 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 101 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 87,325 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 315,074 shares. Bsw Wealth accumulated 8,554 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 630,518 are held by Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Natural Foods Becomes Oversold (UNFI) – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Natural Plans to Sell Hornbacher’s Stores to Coborn’s – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why lululemon athletica, Big Lots, and United Natural Foods Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Close Update: Major Stock Market Indexes Swoon Ending Week Deep Underwater – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) option implied volatility increases as shares rapidly collapse to 16-year low – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $549.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 18,837 shares to 608,420 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forest City Enterprises Inc Co by 119,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,271 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, January 18. As per Wednesday, March 9, the company rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research. Jefferies maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, July 11. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $116 target. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 21 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 4. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $96 target in Friday, March 18 report. As per Monday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.25% or 73,340 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 159,169 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,216 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,448 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc. Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc stated it has 29,831 shares. Amer Rech Management Com accumulated 51,666 shares or 1.87% of the stock. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 30,853 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,776 shares. Bangor National Bank accumulated 20,627 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 600,640 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Welch Group Ltd Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 229,328 shares.