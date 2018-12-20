Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 64,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $270.18 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 2.82 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 381,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.98M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 56,991 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has risen 13.61% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 18/05/2018 – Sunon Honors Digi-Key with Distributor of the Year, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Panasonic Recognizes Digi-Key as E-Commerce Distributor of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 30/05/2018 – TDK Names Digi-Key Distributor of the Year; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC DGII.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $216.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with “Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 30/05/2018 – Bourns Honors Digi-Key with e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 21/05/2018 – Orion Fans Honors Digi-Key with Top Distributor 2017 Golden Fan Award, Largest Sales Volume Increase

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $264,837 activity. NAWAZ AHMED sold 13,300 shares worth $151,670.

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 “Internet of Things” Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digi International Has A Lot To Prove – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digi International’s (DGII) CEO Ron Konezny on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Digi International Announces Appointment of New CFO – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 14, 2018.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,989 shares to 571,235 shares, valued at $122.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold DGII shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 21.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Grp has 21,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 558,549 shares. Perritt Capital Management holds 0.32% or 79,652 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Comerica Bank holds 0% or 26,389 shares. Edgepoint Investment Grp invested in 1.26 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Prelude Ltd Liability reported 997 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 29,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 13,082 shares. Blackrock reported 3.92M shares. Brandes Prtn LP owns 49,391 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 114.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. DGII’s profit will be $274,683 for 253.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digi Intl had 14 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by Lake Street. The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 27. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight”. Roth Capital initiated the shares of DGII in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Monday, October 16. The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Sidoti.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.13 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS CEO Dave Abney takes Chamber gavel from Russell Stokes (Photos) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on November 29, 2018, also Wsj.com with their article: “UPSâ€™s Christmas Wish: A Delivery Surge It Can Handle – The Wall Street Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Number Of Packages Returned Expected To Peak Before Christmas, Reflecting E-Commerce Shift – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx and UPS race to meet demand as shoppers request free shipping – Yahoo Finance” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – DHL’s First Holiday Weekend Numbers Show The Seasonal Shipping Demand Is On Track – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 154,349 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,186 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1.31% or 110,594 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot Incorporated invested 0.5% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Excalibur Mgmt holds 1.5% or 15,041 shares. Altfest L J reported 2,112 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Homrich & Berg accumulated 17,777 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 12,833 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested in 14,941 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 136,639 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 259,601 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,618 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 116,709 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 24 report. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 3 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, January 17. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 29. Edward Jones upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, October 23.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,312 shares.