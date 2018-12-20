United Services Automobile Association increased Intuit Inc (INTU) stake by 410.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Services Automobile Association acquired 146,930 shares as Intuit Inc (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The United Services Automobile Association holds 182,699 shares with $41.55 million value, up from 35,769 last quarter. Intuit Inc now has $49.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $191.91. About 1.27 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 140 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 133 sold and decreased positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 133.52 million shares, down from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Live Nation Entertainment Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 113 Increased: 96 New Position: 44.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Friday, August 24 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 24. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 24 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 0.01% or 102 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Taurus Asset Management Lc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 80,442 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,197 shares stake. Rand Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,920 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.52% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 180 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 0% or 31 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.18% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 81,848 shares. 22,111 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Et Al. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Covington invested 0.82% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Caxton Associates LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,578 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

United Services Automobile Association decreased Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) stake by 41,083 shares to 569,295 valued at $19.94M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 27,380 shares and now owns 30,501 shares. Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intu shares nose-dive after Whittaker consortium drops bid – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: PSJ, INTU, CTXS, DATA – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intuit: No Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit Easily Clears Its Own Revenue Target to Open the New Fiscal Year – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. 152,001 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares with value of $30.01M were sold by COOK SCOTT D. STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE had sold 31,396 shares worth $6.64M on Monday, August 27. 9,292 shares valued at $2.03 million were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J on Thursday, August 30. On Wednesday, November 21 Goodarzi Sasan K sold $16.89 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 85,835 shares. The insider SMITH BRAD D sold $4.61M. The insider Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01 million. Shares for $979,360 were sold by POWELL DENNIS D.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Groupon Stock is the Marketsâ€™ Venus Flytrap – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation: Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2018. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation drops 2.7% as FTC plans look into online ticketing (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Defends Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) After Reports Of Antitrust Investigation – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.78 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.34 from last year’s $-1.12 per share. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -211.43% negative EPS growth.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp holds 9.78% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for 67,672 shares. Valueworks Llc owns 127,853 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Axel Capital Management Llc has 4.35% invested in the company for 90,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin Financial Services Inc. has invested 3.28% in the stock. Diker Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 108,488 shares.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 1.29M shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.