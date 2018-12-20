Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 70.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 15,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,820 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 2.35M shares traded or 68.12% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 25.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 336.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,790 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $241.99. About 6.30M shares traded or 73.24% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 38,800 shares. 15,873 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 1.07% or 8,935 shares. 99,686 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assoc. Westend Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0% or 148,489 shares. Leuthold Grp Llc holds 49,935 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested in 531,008 shares. L S Advsrs reported 38,649 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). King Wealth owns 14,670 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. 1,275 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advsrs Lc. Hendershot reported 764 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 1.75% stake. Td Management Llc reported 236 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 27,800 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. Shares for $2.65M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, July 18. The insider WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M. Nelson Steven H had sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16M on Thursday, September 13. HOOPER MICHELE J also sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 4 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $240 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, July 18. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 19. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $169 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 17 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Monday, November 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $31000 target.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 22,066 shares to 202,065 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,515 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PACW shares while 122 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 105.71 million shares or 0.75% more from 104.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,395 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 10,395 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.06% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 24,874 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 8,229 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co reported 14,900 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 4,545 shares. Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi owns 125,920 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Comerica Securities Inc holds 0.35% or 63,265 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 17,573 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 33,500 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Pacwest Bancorp had 50 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, January 14. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, April 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, December 7. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. FBR Capital maintained PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 29 by Sandler O’Neill. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.5 target in Thursday, January 18 report. The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.