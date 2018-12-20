University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 76.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 49,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,389 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, down from 65,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 1.67M shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 58.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 255,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.29M, down from 436,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 3.10 million shares traded or 49.80% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 15.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.45 per share. LH’s profit will be $284.55 million for 11.38 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 98,494 shares to 272,476 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd by 2,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Among 20 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $660,911 activity. Williams R Sanders also sold $56,749 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30,498 shares to 210,064 shares, valued at $32.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 19,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $189.32 million for 14.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive.

