Among 3 analysts covering Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Virtusa had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the shares of VRTU in report on Thursday, November 29 to “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRTU in report on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 31 report. See Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $70 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $62 Maintain

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 112.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 53,159 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 100,484 shares with $16.53 million value, up from 47,325 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $383.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 37.46M shares traded or 44.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 21/03/2018 – Brazil prosecutors open investigation of Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – UK investigators search London office of firm at centre of Facebook data storm

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Argus Research. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $150 target in Thursday, December 6 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. Nomura maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by JMP Securities. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 49,854 shares to 15,389 valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) stake by 22,687 shares and now owns 123,687 shares. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. On Monday, July 16 Zuckerberg Mark sold $150.17 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 720,000 shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $126,638 on Wednesday, September 5. $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $6.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, October 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 23,767 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2,721 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And owns 290,695 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,522 shares. Ativo Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.6% or 13,664 shares. Signature Mngmt Inc holds 2,390 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 2.77 million shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2,482 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 225,607 shares. Bourgeon Cap invested in 0.29% or 3,415 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,013 shares. Oxbow Advsr invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.36 million activity. Canekeratne Kris A sold 3,000 shares worth $150,840. Dhir Samir also sold $211,556 worth of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) on Monday, August 13.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 295,918 shares traded or 72.70% up from the average. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 4.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.41% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – Everest Group Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Top Global IT Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Virtusa Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.04 million shares or 0.41% less from 25.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,259 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 119,599 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,642 shares. Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 400 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 9,877 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,410 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Incorporated Ma reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Principal Gru reported 239,543 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 7,126 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,395 shares. Synovus owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Lc has 0.08% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Benjamin F Edwards Co stated it has 396 shares. Gemmer Asset Management owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology services company. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services.

