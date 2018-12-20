Unobtanium (UNO) increased $0.792185099999983 in 24 hours

Unobtanium (UNO) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.792185099999983 or 0.99% trading at $80.6142647. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Unobtanium (UNO) eyes $88.67569117 target on the road to $184.655055637835. UNO last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $80.9914957 and low of $71.8247824 for December 19-20. The open was $79.8220796.

Unobtanium (UNO) is up 62.33% in the last 30 days from $49.66 per coin. Its down -8.21% in the last 100 days since when traded at $87.82 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago UNO traded at $145.21. UNO has 199,644 coins mined giving it $16.09M market cap. Unobtanium maximum coins available are 250,000. UNO uses SHA256 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 18/08/2013.

Ultra rarity is this token’s modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO’s are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000.