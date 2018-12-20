NORMA GROUP AG NAMEN – AKT GERMANY FEDE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) had an increase of 79.21% in short interest. NOEJF’s SI was 18,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 79.21% from 10,100 shares previously. It closed at $80.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a a research note issued to investors and clients on Thursday, 20 December, H.C. Wainwright analyst just has started coverage of Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) with “Buy” rating. The target is exactly $18.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Another recent and important NORMA GROUP SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “NORMA Group AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Therapeutics (UMRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Unum Therapeutics has $21 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 358.61% above currents $4.47 stock price. Unum Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, August 14.

The stock decreased 5.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 279,049 shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UMRX News: 03/04/2018 Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics

More notable recent Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: HC Wainwright Starts Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Unum Therapeutics Announces US Patent Protection for ACTR Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Unum Therapeutics Presents Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 at the 2018 ASH Annual Meeting – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Synopsys, Unum Therapeutics, HD Supply, Tech Data, Mellanox Technologies, and eHealth â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) Announces Preliminary Results from Ongoing Phase 1 Study ATTCK-17-01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company has market cap of $134.05 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers.