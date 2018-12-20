Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 31.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 18,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,326 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, down from 58,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 179,827 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 28.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 09/03/2018 – Lazard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe

Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc (ECOL) by 14.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01 million, down from 63,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 5,569 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has risen 23.87% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q REV. $120.1M, EST. $114.5M; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 20/04/2018 – DJ US Ecology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECOL); 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 02/04/2018 – US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Exits Position in US Ecology; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018

Among 14 analysts covering Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lazard had 45 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 5 by Nomura. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The stock of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Sandler O’Neill. Wood maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 3 by UBS. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, February 2. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 12 by Goldman Sachs. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of LAZ in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $704.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,959 shares to 241,948 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 18,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold LAZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 87.49 million shares or 1.03% more from 86.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com owns 5,404 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.07% or 11,875 shares. Whittier, California-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 675 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 124,050 shares. 78,590 are held by Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 89,942 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Barclays Pcl holds 1.61M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 25,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mrj Cap invested in 88,641 shares or 2.33% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 182,143 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 169,533 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 0.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LAZ’s profit will be $131.06 million for 7.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Lazard Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.32 million shares or 0.39% more from 18.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fenimore Asset has 1.13% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability stated it has 2,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mondrian Inv Partners Ltd holds 0.19% or 81,289 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 994 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 15,326 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 33,528 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 78,020 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 50,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) or 853,102 shares. Assetmark Inc has 630 shares. 232,155 were reported by Geode Cap Ltd Company. Schwab Charles Inv Management holds 0.01% or 120,359 shares in its portfolio. Park Corporation Oh accumulated 0.01% or 3,001 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co owns 19,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $14.54 million for 23.21 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. US Ecology had 32 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, May 2. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 30. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 26 to “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

