Among 2 analysts covering Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saratoga Investment had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Monday, July 16. See Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) latest ratings:

16/07/2018 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/07/2018 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) stake by 167.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp acquired 8,472 shares as Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)’s stock declined 5.26%. The Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 13,526 shares with $836,000 value, up from 5,054 last quarter. Orbotech Ltd now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 26,922 shares traded. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – Orbotech Files its Annual Report to Security Holders for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD SAYS COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED WITH RESPECT TO 2018 AND BEYOND FOR ALL FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERIODS PRESENTED; 15/05/2018 – Westchester Capital Management Buys 1.6% Position in Orbotech; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $151.20 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. It is down 1.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 8,980 shares to 8,879 valued at $325,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,541 shares and now owns 1,739 shares. Livanova Plc was reduced too.