Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 36.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 53,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,982 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02M, down from 144,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 7.49 million shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 2 REACTOR TO 97% FROM 100%:NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (STZ) by 37.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $172.09. About 3.54 million shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.54 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $981.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 28,526 shares to 69,574 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. $989,106 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares were sold by Kane Thomas Michael. $33.79 million worth of stock was sold by SANDS ROBERT on Friday, October 19.

