Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 10.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, down from 102,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 4.79 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 45.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.81M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5.78M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $204.86M, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 18.69 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc, which manages about $3.09 billion and $116.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,198 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.31M for 6.62 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, June 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $31 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 30. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Thursday, September 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, April 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 6. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, May 11. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset accumulated 644,662 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Wealth has 25,297 shares. Bainco Int Investors owns 238,583 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Gyroscope Management Ltd has invested 3.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,695 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 641,426 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.68% or 291,468 shares in its portfolio. 10,895 were reported by Crestwood Gp Ltd. Hilltop Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 10,741 shares. Harber Asset Management Llc accumulated 550,242 shares. Monetta Service stated it has 27,500 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 26,559 shares. 33,508 are owned by Bartlett And Limited Co. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.82% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 24 by Telsey Advisory Group. Suntrust Robinson initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 11 report. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Jefferies.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. The insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $38,887.