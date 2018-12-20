Utah Retirement Systems decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 17,300 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 876,125 shares with $42.62M value, down from 893,425 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $191.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 33.74M shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Amtrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.43, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 56 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 61 decreased and sold equity positions in Amtrust Financial Services Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 70.05 million shares, up from 67.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Amtrust Financial Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 47 Increased: 35 New Position: 21.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Alphabet Inc stake by 300 shares to 55,587 valued at $67.10M in 2018Q3. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 442,516 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Tan Irving on Monday, December 3. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.32M was sold by Kramer Kelly A.. On Friday, June 22 Goeckeler David sold $1.51M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 35,000 shares. On Wednesday, December 12 WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,000 shares. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,211 were reported by Transamerica Advsrs. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Filament Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York State Teachers Retirement owns 7.59 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,879 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 172,911 shares. South Carolina-based Colonial Advsrs has invested 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Usca Ria Limited Liability accumulated 194,979 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 45,677 shares. 3.43M were accumulated by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Invesco Ltd reported 70.48M shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 157,094 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.34 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $5300 target. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Friday, December 14 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Thursday, August 16 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $53 target.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Likely to Buy Luxtera: Good Move? – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Cisco Is Buying Luxtera for $660 Million – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Verition Fund Management Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. for 3.69 million shares. Kellner Capital Llc owns 291,200 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Associates Management Inc. has 1.14% invested in the company for 2.86 million shares. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 1.06% in the stock. Lmr Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It operates in three divisions: Small Commercial Business; Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty; and Specialty Program. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workersÂ’ compensation insurance products; and commercial package insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, automobile, and umbrella coverage, as well as other property and casualty insurance products to small businesses.

It closed at $14.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AFSI News: 30/05/2018 – ICAHN: AMTRUST HOLDERS SHOULD DEMAND IND. ELECTIONS INSPECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Files Suit Against AmTrust And Zyskind/Karfunkel Families Over Going-private Deal — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in AmTrust Financial Services: 13D Filing; 05/03/2018 AmTrust Financial Services Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Icahn sues to block AmTrust go-private deal; 17/05/2018 – Icahn takes stake in AmTrust, opposes takeover deal; 17/05/2018 – AMTRUST FINANCIAL HOLDER ICAHN REPORTS ABOUT 9.38% STAKE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Wins Support in Fight to Prevent Take-Private of AmTrust; 21/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS COMPLIANT ALLEGES THAT ZYSKIND/KARFUNKEL GOING-PRIVATE DEAL UNDERVALUES AMTRUST; 04/05/2018 – AMTRUST FINANCIAL SAYS INVESTIGATION INCLUDED A REVIEW OF ACQUISITION OF LUXEMBOURG CAPTIVES, CERTAIN ACCOUNTING PRACTICES

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $61,708 activity.

More notable recent AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AmTrust Go-Private Transaction Completed Nasdaq:AFSI – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AmTrust Go-Private Transaction Receives Regulatory Approval – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCD, AFSI, FCX – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRM, ACAD, ALS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AmTrust Financial Services’ Preferred Stock, Series B Shares Cross 14% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.