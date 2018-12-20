Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,195 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61 million, down from 21,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.16. About 1.21 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 92.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 14,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 5.54M shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. $2.33M worth of stock was sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, July 26 Roe Scott A. sold $2.74 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 29,544 shares. $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 69,357 shares worth $6.45 million. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of stock or 4,400 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5700 target in Monday, July 24 report. PiperJaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 7 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital on Monday, April 25 to “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $102 target. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, September 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, August 14 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 29,817 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fred Alger owns 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 18,683 shares. Andra Ap owns 70,200 shares. Bath Savings Com stated it has 9,120 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Adage Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt has 13,087 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,616 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt. 333,833 are held by Franklin Resource. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Old Comml Bank In has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,516 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 10,000 shares. First Natl Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 43,536 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.06% or 20,563 shares. Beacon Financial Gru holds 127,793 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 35,197 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.97% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whitnell Communication invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mufg Americas has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.27 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marco Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 24,998 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 21,455 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 8,301 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 1.50M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Vantage Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 650 shares. 765 were reported by Catalyst Advisors.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 24. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, January 3. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 22 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 23 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Friday, June 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 16 report. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. Nudi Jonathon had sold 5,066 shares worth $225,155 on Monday, July 9. 13,204 shares valued at $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI on Tuesday, July 31. Shares for $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18. OGrady Shawn P also sold $3.74M worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares.