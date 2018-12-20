Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 17.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,025 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 23,011 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 28,036 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 31.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc acquired 24,446 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)'s stock declined 2.43%. The Valicenti Advisory Services Inc holds 101,272 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 76,826 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $78.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 5.24 million shares traded or 80.64% up from the average. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Among 3 analysts covering Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rio Tinto Plc had 3 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. JP Morgan upgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Monday, September 10 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Goldman Sachs.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,109 shares to 9,134 valued at $18.30M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ) stake by 44,456 shares and now owns 5,261 shares. Alphabet Inc Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 545,243 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.9% or 21,001 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 22,266 shares. 131,076 are held by Cullinan. Miles Cap owns 6,628 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 3,505 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 3,788 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 162,834 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 5,112 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 4,898 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 186,461 shares. 14,103 were accumulated by Fruth Investment. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 74,337 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 14,463 shares to 37,362 valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 35,707 shares and now owns 141,013 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480. 60,000 shares valued at $3.40M were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.