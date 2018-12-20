Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 21.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 37,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 171,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 1.33 million shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 16.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 3.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 2,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 71,016 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.62M, down from 73,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 3.85M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S DRUG DIVISION CHIEF SAYS RITUXAN DECLINE IN EUROPE WAS BROADLY EXPECTED, SEES EUROPEAN EROSION TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR COUPLED WITH ARRIVAL OF FIRST HERCEPTIN COPY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin); 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34 billion for 19.89 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 selling transactions for $384.57 million activity. $802,480 worth of stock was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, October 4. TAI JACKSON P also bought $206,437 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, July 26. On Monday, December 10 O’Neill Myles sold $2.82 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 25,000 shares. The insider Zakrowski Donald A sold $63,342.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Jefferies. As per Friday, November 25, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, April 13. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 27 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, December 13. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 7 by Citigroup.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $19.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,162 shares to 79,379 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 55,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 536,545 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,899 shares. Fin Engines Lc accumulated 59 shares. Cardinal Cap holds 47,820 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc owns 19,183 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.36% or 4.33M shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,749 shares. 234,840 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.62% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.05% or 11,005 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd reported 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 15,914 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 950 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,380 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York stated it has 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 12 analysts covering Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Valley National Bancorp had 29 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 25 with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The stock of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Hovde Group. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, January 29. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of VLY in report on Thursday, July 27 to “Buy” rating.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $7.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,918 shares to 58,357 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,394 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Since November 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $58,982 activity. On Friday, December 14 LARUSSO MICHAEL L sold $28,892 worth of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 3,100 shares.