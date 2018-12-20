Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 18,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 946,693 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.88 million, up from 928,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 42,089 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 38.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.87M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 586,123 shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 29,278 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $68.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 13,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 604,255 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. 50,000 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares with value of $5.58M were sold by Brown Michael J. Bruckner Martin L. sold $2.15M worth of stock or 22,126 shares. NEWMAN JEFFREY B also sold $560,800 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares. Shares for $6.09M were sold by Caponecchi Kevin J on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Among 12 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 18 by William Blair. William Blair upgraded Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Monday, October 1 to "Outperform" rating.

