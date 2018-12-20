Van Eck Associates Corp increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 7.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Van Eck Associates Corp acquired 1.81 million shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock declined 3.75%. The Van Eck Associates Corp holds 25.73M shares with $146.12 million value, up from 23.91 million last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 2.76M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 18.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Completes Acquisition Of Primero; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 6.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winch Advisory Services Llc acquired 2,950 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Winch Advisory Services Llc holds 47,688 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 44,738 last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $773.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $100.79. About 41.87M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by H.C. Wainwright.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $125 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Atlantic Securities reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. 4,000 shares valued at $432,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Thursday, December 6. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, October 31. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26.

