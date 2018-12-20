Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 777,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 29.42M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $524.27M, up from 28.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 5.44M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 42.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 50,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.31 million, up from 119,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 509,459 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 22.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PDCE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 66.19 million shares or 0.06% more from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.45% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 1.87 million shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 5,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 5,100 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 181,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested in 0.01% or 66,796 shares. The Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 9,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 21,765 shares stake. 6.57M were reported by Vanguard Group. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.08% or 81,836 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 430,650 shares. 4,392 were reported by Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated Inc. Gradient Invests Lc reported 7,170 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Among 34 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. PDC Energy had 109 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Thursday, January 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $58.0 target. Wunderlich maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Monday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. Topeka Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Seaport Global Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 21. The firm earned “Accumulate” rating on Monday, December 5 by KLR Group. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Thursday, October 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $69.0 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $917,332 activity. Shares for $49,090 were sold by Lauck Lance on Monday, October 1. PARKE DAVID C also sold $28,047 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares. REASONER SCOTT J also sold $61,390 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Monday, July 16. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $224,680 was made by SWOVELAND JEFFREY C on Wednesday, August 29.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $672.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 269,600 shares to 156,900 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 634,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,759 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2559.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 83,420 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Reit Inc by 367,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Among 9 analysts covering New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. New Residential Investment Corp had 26 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 29. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, July 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Sunday, August 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, July 10 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 18 by Compass Point. The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) earned “Mkt Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, December 23.