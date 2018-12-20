Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 275 funds started new and increased holdings, while 226 decreased and sold positions in Boston Scientific Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 1.20 billion shares, down from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 189 Increased: 174 New Position: 101.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 13.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vantage Investment Partners Llc acquired 155,419 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Vantage Investment Partners Llc holds 1.29 million shares with $150.66M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $161.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $108.31. About 604,337 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Myriad Asset Mngmt Limited reported 200,000 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S R Schill Assoc holds 0.43% or 6,049 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 11,996 shares. John G Ullman & holds 3,606 shares. Northstar Group Inc owns 25,535 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,167 shares. Investment Mgmt Group Inc Ltd invested in 1.6% or 41,586 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,000 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company reported 21,275 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 5,631 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 9,700 shares stake. Monetta Fin Svcs Inc holds 1.07% or 15,000 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp holds 2.76% or 492,086 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 1% or 1.64M shares.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 9,030 shares to 179,154 valued at $9.57M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 6,016 shares and now owns 103,152 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12900 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 12. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Makes A Play For Disney (NYSE:DIS)’s Regional Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here’s when Disney Springs’ Cirque du Soleil will debut its new show – Orlando Business Journal” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares. $508,690 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of stock. Shares for $15.05 million were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018, Forbes.com published: “MedSurg Will Likely Drive Boston Scientific’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management on Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 69.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 659,498 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has risen 44.37% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BSX’s profit will be $512.00M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.