Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Analysts See $-1.04 EPS; Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Its Tfs Finl (TFSL) Position

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.04 EPS on January, 24.After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 656,526 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) stake by 7.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 348,715 shares with $5.23M value, up from 323,715 last quarter. Tfs Finl Corp now has $4.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 318,403 shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 6.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 10 investors sold TFSL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.11% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Magnetar Fincl Lc invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 119,185 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 72,459 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 6,272 shares. 17,200 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Aperio Group Ltd has 125,021 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 80,732 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 533,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,000 shares. Vision Cap owns 113,933 shares. Service Corp reported 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 10,300 shares to 502,941 valued at $28.93M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc was reduced too.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $39,681 activity. Stefanski Marc A sold $39,681 worth of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) on Wednesday, August 22.

